Canandaigua, Notre Dame Batavia win sectional titles

No. 2 East and No. 5 Canandaigua were both on an eight game winning streak before the Class A sectional final. Both teams were in championship droughts. Only one could win.

The Braves topped the Eagles 21-13 to clinch their first Section V championship since 2007, when Canandaigua was in Class AA. They also won the 1999 Class A title.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first half, but Canandaigua’s Zachary Wantuck finished the game with a short run into the endzone in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Wantuck rushed for 134 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Braves win over the Eagles.

Canandaigua will play the Section VI champion at the College at Brockport on November 15 at 8 p.m.

Notre Dame Batavia scored two touchdowns early and was able to hang on to defeat the reigning Class D champions Alexander 14-0.

It is the first sectional football win for the Fighting Irish since the 2012 Class D final.