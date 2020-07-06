1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Canandaigua native Tanner Cooper continues to grind after season’s cancelation

Reds prospect hopes to come back strong next year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – On Tuesday, it became official. There would be no minor league baseball season this year.

The writing was on the wall for quite some time, but it was still disappointing for local players like Canandaigua native Tanner Cooper.

Cooper was looking forward to his first full season in the Cincinnati Reds organization after being drafted in 2019.

“As the days went on it kind of was leaning towards the idea that we weren’t going to have a minor league season so I definitely got to mentally prepare. It wasn’t really something that was just kind of thrown on us,” says Cooper. “It still definitely sucked though. I’m a competitive person. I was ready to get after it this summer and go compete, but I’m going to stay home and try and make the most of it and get better in my own ways.”

Cooper will continue to work on his game this summer by throwing every day, occasionally training with his old high school teammate Adam Scott, a minor leaguer in Cleveland’s system.

It will help that the Reds are continuing to pay their minor league players throughout the summer, allowing Cooper to focus on his craft. He anticipates a summer of hard work will pay off when he returns to spring training next year.

“Obviously, I have a bunch of friends in the Reds organization and I want to see them all succeed,” says Cooper. “But I know there’s going to be those guys that don’t take advantage of the time that we’ve got right now. They’re going to come back looking a little sluggish and a little bit slower than when they left spring training this year. And my goal is to come back even better than where I should be in 2021. So if those guys kind of detract from themselves and I go in looking a lot sharper and a lot better, then hopefully that makes me stand out even more.”

Cooper says he’s already seen increased velocity in his fastball from where it was last year.

