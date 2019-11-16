Canandaigua defeats South Park, advances to first semifinal in twenty years

The Braves were seeded No. 5 heading into the sectional playoffs. They were able to upset No. 2 East to make it to the Class A state quarterfinal.

Canandaigua scored 24 unanswered points against the sixth best team in New York, handing the South Park Sparks their first loss of the season 24-6.

Bryan Boldrin connected with Joey Urlacher and Matt Verhile in the first quarter to take the 14-0 lead. The Sparks were only able to score in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua also recovered a fumble with less than six minutes to play to end the game.

Canandaigua will face Carthage in the Class A Final Four next Friday night. The last time the Braves headed to a state semifinal was 1999.