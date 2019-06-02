Canandaigua baseball wins fourth straight sectional title

ROCHESTER - Class AA:

(1)McQuaid 7 (2)Penfield 1

The Knights turned last season's nightmare into this years dream.

McQuaid lost in the Class AA final on a walk-off walk against Victor last season.

This time around, they left no doubt.

The Knights scored a pair of runs in the first inning off two Penfield errors.

In the top of the second, Gage Ziehl hit a 408-foot solo homerun to put the Patriots on the board.

Ben Beauchamp's RBI triple the next half inning put the McQuaid lead back to a pair. Beauchamp scored later in the inning on a bunt single by Noah Campanelli.

Hunter Walsh took it from there.

The senior pitcher threw a 128 pitch complete game performance to put the Knights back atop the Class AA baseball world.

Class A1

(3)Canandaigua 3 (1)Athena 0

Mike Sculli tossed a complete game shutout allowing just three hits and striking out eight Trojans.

It's the Braves fourth straight sectional title.

A first inning Seth Vigneri groundout scored Cooper Crunick with the game's opening run. An Athena throwing error in the sixth scored Canandaigua's other two runs.

Ryan Dineen matched Sculli with only three hits allowed for Greece, with just one earned run.

Class A2

(3)Sutherland 3, (4)Eastridge 2

Robert Nolan scored two with a third inning seeing eye single and it was good enough for Sutherland, who held on for a 3-2 win in the Class A2 final at RIT.

John Messina pitched a complete game and played a key role in Sutherland's other run scoring play.

With no score in the 2nd, Sutherland had the bases loaded with two outs. Keeghan Cummings hit a grounder to third and Messina was able to barely beat the third baseman to the bag. Messina's foot hit the base simultaneously with the tag being applied. It was a good call by the umpire and allowed Pittsford's first run to score.

The Lancers got even in the third inning when Avery Bowens opened with a single and moved up to second on a botched stolen base attempt that turned golden when Sutherland threw the ball away.

Keenan Calenzo moved Bowens over to third with a single and then sacrificed himself stealing to allow Bowens a free path home that tied the game at 1.

A Dylan Hanley sac fly in the sixth got Eastridge within a run and the Lancers led off the seventh with a single. However, after a sacrifice bunt pushed the tying run into scoring position, Messina got a strikeout and a fly out to end the game.

Messina allowed only four hits and struck out five. It was the second championship for Sutherland in three years.

Next up is a date with Canandaigua in the Class A state qualifier Tuesday.

Class B1

(4)Batavia 9 (6)Geneva 0

Alex Hale had his no-hitter broken up with two outs in the seventh inning as the Blue Devils captured their first sectional title since 1998

Class C1

(2)Gananda 5 (9)Warsaw 0

Tim McClare struck out ten on the mound and added a pair of triples at the plate, as the Blue Panthers won their first sectional title in twenty years.