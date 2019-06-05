Canandaigua baseball takes home fourth championship
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Seniors at Canandaigua Academy captured their fourth baseball championship in a row on Saturday, June 1.
The team spent twelve years of never even appearing in a sectional final. Now, the school will graduate a class of seniors that have never lost.
The Braves had to knock off the number 1 and number 2 seeds in class A1 to get a brick this season.
Head Coach Dale Werth said this run is something he never saw coming five years ago.
Cougars play in NY quarterfinals for the first time on Saturday
Fingar puts up hat trick in defeat
Camden Hay 3 goals, 4 assists as Blue Devils thump Vestal
