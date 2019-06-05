Local Sports

Canandaigua baseball takes home fourth championship

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Seniors at Canandaigua Academy captured their fourth baseball championship in a row on Saturday, June 1. 
The team spent twelve years of never even appearing in a sectional final. Now, the school will graduate a class of seniors that have never lost. 

The Braves had to knock off the number 1 and number 2 seeds in class A1 to get a brick this season. 
Head Coach Dale Werth said this run is something he never saw coming five years ago. 

