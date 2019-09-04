Cal-Mum Red Raiders going for a 16th Section V title

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — After the long grind of the preseason, it’s game week for high school football.

At Cal-Mum, the Red Raiders are hoping familiar faces will help them bounce back in 2019 after a down year last season. The drive for a 16th Section V title is underway.

CMBB won the class ‘C’ title two years ago. Several members of that team are on this year’s squad. Returning are the entire Red Raider’s offensive line. Quarterback Joey Laursen and running back Bryce Yockel, who finished with 16 touchdowns and nearly 1,300 yards last year.

“He’s a very visual runner so it’s fun watching him run cause he just sees a hole and runs for it. He sees the open field and goes for it” said Laursen.

“He’s a stickler in practice. He wants to make sure everyone is giving it their all, all the time. He’s a great kid, he’s nice to newcomers, and just a great kid,” said wide receiver and safety Vinny Molisani.

“Yeah, I believe truly that a running back is not as good as his linemen. The linemen have to do the work, so the running back can also do the work and it’s all about chemistry between both of them,” said Yockel.