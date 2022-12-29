ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced on Thursday it will donate $100,000 to help Western New York and the City of Buffalo in response to this past weekend’s blizzard.

The NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will be matching that donation, per the Bills, for a total of $300,000 benefitting the community. Funds will be allocated both for immediate blizzard relief efforts, as well for recovery efforts over the coming months.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation later announced a $50,000 donation for blizzard relief. The funds will aid five organizations providing critical relief in affected areas: Buffalo City Mission, Eight Days of Hope, FeedMore WNY, Friends of Night People, Salvation Army of Buffalo.

“We are committed to doing our part in helping Western New York citizens, many of whom rely on these organizations for support, recover from this storm. We are grateful for the efforts of our first responders and heartbroken for those we have lost,” said Rich Jureller, president of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, in a news release.

“Difficult situation, difficult circumstances,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said prior to Thursday’s practice. “Great to see that money, that contribution going to a good cause and helping the people of Western New York and everyone affected by the storm,” McDermott said of the donations.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, “Obviously it’s very tragic. It’s extremely sad. It’s hard to find the right words to describe it. I know the Bills have donated money, and I want to help some way, somehow.”

McDermott explained how some of the team’s plans for the week were affected by the storm.

“We had to shovel things around a bit, compared to what we had initially planned coming out of the Chicago game — initially, going into the Chicago game — and then coming out of it with not being able to get home there for a little bit,” he said. “We shoveled things around a bit and we made it work.”

McDermott would not go into specifics on the changes that were made or what the initial plans were.

“That’s what it was,” he said.

Digital sports reporter Jonah Bronstein contributed to this story.