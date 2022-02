The Player of the Week for this Monday is one of the best girls players in Rochester and was bound to win this award at some point.

Brockport senior Ella Fadale scored 30 points on Tuesday and added 38 more on Friday. The latter game put her over 1,000 points for her career.

Fadale tacked on 11 rebounds and ten steals in the two games combined. Both were wins for the Blue Devils…

And plenty good to be Player of the Week.