In the tale of two 3-1 teams, Brockport defeated St. John Fisher 17-0 to win their third straight Courage Bowl.

Freddie June, former Irondequoit quarterback, passed for 98 yards and rushed for 66 yards and a Golden Eagles touchdown.

McQuaid’s Hunter Walsh threw for 138 yards and an interception for the Cardinals.

Over 5,000 people came out to Gowney Stadium in support of Camp Good Days.