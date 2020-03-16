Brockport men’s basketball has tournament run cut short by cancellation

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Brockport men’s basketball team found out their season had come to a close at Thursday afternoon’s practice. Their head coach gathered them around and told them that he had lied to them. Instead of one team ending their season with a ‘W’, there would be 16.

“You know when it happened for our guys it was a bit surreal,” says head coach Greg Dunne. “A lot of emotions, mixed emotions, obviously. A lot of tears in the gym. But a couple of days of thinking about it and seeing what’s been going on around the country and around the world right now, we definitely think it was the right decision and there are bigger things than basketball.”

Their gym would have been packed yesterday to see the team in the sweet 16, a place where the Golden Eagles had great success. They went undefeated at home this year and won their conference tournament and their two NCAA games at home as well. But now they can only wonder, what if.

“You know obviously I think our guys will look back and look at this year and look at the run we had,” says Dunne. “19 wins in a row, top-25 ranking, get to win our conference championship. So many positive things came out of this year. I hope as time goes on our guys will look at it with great satisfaction out of that.”

Dunne says he hasn’t spent much time looking ahead to next year’s team so far. He’s optimistic about his sophomore and how they’ll progress, but he has to replace four graduating seniors- three of which were in the top 5 of scoring for the team.