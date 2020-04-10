Brockport men’s basketball featured on SportsCenter

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brockport men’s basketball team may not have gotten a chance to finish the season the way they wanted to, but they did get their moment in the spotlight.

See you tonight — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 9, 2020

Last night, the Golden Eagles were featured on ESPN as a part of Scott Van Pelt’s “Senior Night” series. The SportsCenter segment celebrates the teams and seniors who had their seasons canceled to due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brockport had advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament when it was canceled. The Golden Eagles were on a 19-game winning streak and featured four seniors.

“You know obviously I think our guys will look back and look at this year and look at the run we had,” said Dunne in March. “19 wins in a row, top-25 ranking, get to win our conference championship. So many positive things came out of this year. I hope as time goes on our guys will look at it with great satisfaction out of that.”