Brighton strikes twice in 2nd half to beat Athena

After conceding a goal against the run of play, Brighton rallied from a halftime deficit to win 3-1 at Greece Athena on Thursday.

Ashley Accorso got the scoring started for the Trojans with a nicely timed low shot across the face of goal in the first half.

The Barons maintained possession for most of the game and were the more attacking side of the two, but it took until midway through the second half to find the back of the net.

Juliette Frischmann, the Barons captain, leveld the game with a similar looking goal to Accorso’s with 17 minutes remaining.

Brighton looked like the side most likely to go infront and were able to capitalize with four minutes left.

On a corner kick, Brighton’s Maggie Cregan whipped her crossing ball along the goalline, bouncing inches in front of the near post, before taking a wicked bounce into the net for the go-ahead goal.

Brighton (3-2-0) will next travel to Wayne for game on Saturday at 4:00, while Athena (1-4-0) visits Pittsford Sutherland on Monday at 7:00.