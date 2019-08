(4)Brighton scored all seven second half goals and raced away from (5)Penfield for a 13-4 Class B quarterfinal win on Winton Road Tuesday night.

Megan Marangola, Susan LaFountain and Katie Lederman each posted hat tricks for the Barons. Lederman added two assists for a five point game.

Brighton is now 13-5 and moves on to face top seeded Spencerport in Friday’s semifinals. The Rangers knocked off (8)Victor in a surprisingly tight 10-7 game Tuesday.

Penfield ended their season at 12-6.