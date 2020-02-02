Brighton/HFL/ER hockey, Sutherland boys basketball pick up wins

Barons hockey score twice in third period

Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima/East Rochester 3, Brockport 2

Jude Cole scored twice in the third period to lead Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima/East Rochester to a 3-2 victory over Brockport.

The Barons got the scoring started in the first period as CJ Buchta lit the lamp on a wrister.

The Blue Devils answered in the second as Tucker Trask and Jonathan Lomonaco each scored to put Brockport in the lead.

But Jude Cole made the difference in the final period, scoring twice including the game-winner with 8 minutes left to give his team the win.

Pittsford Sutherland 72, Brockport 62

A 12-0 run for the Knights to start the second half was key to power Pittsford Sutherland to a 72-62 victory over Brockport.

Trailing 27-26 at the half, Sutherland jumped all over the third quarter, pulling ahead 38-27. Brockport was unable to answer as the Blue Devils fall to 8-7 on the year.

Sutherland was led by Ben DiGiovanni who scored a career-high 27 points. Jalyn Moorehead added 23 points. The Knights have won three in a row and are now 8-6.