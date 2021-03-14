Bonnies turns conference championship into 9-seed at NCAA Tournament

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
St. Bonaventure Headed to NCAA_2062299608370398662

St. Bonaventure erased any nerves about Selection Sunday by defeating VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 conference final and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

That automatic bid turned out to be a 9-seed.

The Bonnies will face 8th seed LSU in round one. The round two opponent would almost certainly be East Region number one seed Michigan.

This will be the 8th NCAA Tournament appearance for St. Bonaventure and their first since 2018. They will learn their game day and time later on Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss