Bonnies turns conference championship into 9-seed at NCAA Tournament

St. Bonaventure erased any nerves about Selection Sunday by defeating VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 conference final and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

That automatic bid turned out to be a 9-seed.

The Bonnies will face 8th seed LSU in round one. The round two opponent would almost certainly be East Region number one seed Michigan.

This will be the 8th NCAA Tournament appearance for St. Bonaventure and their first since 2018. They will learn their game day and time later on Sunday night.