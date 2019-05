ROCHESTER - Lexi Braniecki scored game-high five times and LaRen Blakesley added three of her own as the killer B's powered the Braves past Fairport.

Goal of the night in @SecVGirlsLax:@MarylandWLax commit LaRen Blakesley with the B-E-A-U-TIFUL behind-the-back goal for @cagirlslax@CABravesSports @Monster_Lax @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kebP4YmS2T — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) May 14, 2019

Canandaigua scored the first goals of the net and cruised to a 12-5 victory.

It's the fourth straight win for the Braves as they improve to 13-3 on the season.