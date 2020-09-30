Bishop Kearney Selects beginning inaugural season as elite boys hockey program

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bishop Kearney Selects boys program is off and running in their inaugural season.

The program is led by Rochester native and former NHL captain Ryan Callahan, who joined as the Director of Player Development in April.

He and fellow Rochester native Chris Collins, who is the Hockey Director of the program, are in awe of what they see on the ice every day.

“The level of competition I see out here and the talent of these kids is quite amazing. At the age of 14, what some of these kids can do, I couldn’t imagine doing it at 14,” said Callahan. “I was never that talented that young so hopefully I can help them with the knowledge of the game a little bit and try to build them as a full player.”

“Not only are they talented, they’re committed to being hockey players. They’re competitive, they’re good students, these kids are the whole package,” said Collins. “It’s an incredible thing to be a part of and as a coach you can’t ask for anything more.”

Each of Bishop Kearney’s three boys teams- 14u, 15u, and 16u, has multiple Rochester players on it. They now get to play elite junior hockey right in their backyard as opposed to having to far away to places such as Canada.

“It’s incredible,” said Webster native Owen King. “Usually, kids are traveling six hours to get recognized and I’m ten minutes away from home.”

“To be right here in our own backyard is why it’s so special and why I wanted to be a part of it,” said Callahan. “Playing hockey growing up in Rochester, they didn’t have a program like this, I had to move away at a young age to get a better caliber of hockey. To have this here in Rochester for the top area kids is just amazing.”

Bishop Kearney hopes to play some home games soon once New York allows hockey games to be played.