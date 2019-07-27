Bills WR Cole Beasley never more excited for a season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Cole Beasley was a rookie with the Cowboys, he nearly retired.

“I didn’t think they were really going to give me a chance to play and I let it get to me a little too early. Got a little too frustrated, left, came back and made the most of it,” said Beasley.

He left training camp for a day and returned after a chat with mom and dad. Seven pretty good years later, now with the Bills, Beasley says he’s never been more excited for a season.

“This is the most fun I’ve had in the league in a long time. You’ve played a few years. I don’t have to keep proving myself. I can just play freely. There’s no stress on every play. If you make a mistake, you can just get up, keep having fun and go to the next one.”

Josh Allen has jokingly complained that Beasley is constantly in his ear talking out every snap in practice. But it’s a quality fellow wideout John Brown has seen before in a surefire hall of famer.

“Cole, he kinda reminds me of Larry (Fitzgerald). He likes to see what the quarterback is thinking. He tries to figure out different things. Cole, he’s just a great person to be around,” said Brown.

Brown’s opinion of being around Beasley might change a little before a game. You see, Beasley has played more than 100 games in the NFL and he can’t take the field without throwing up first.

“I’ve always gotten very nervous before games, but that’s how I know I’m right. If I’m not nervous and I’m just so calm before a game, that’s not when I play my best. I play my best when I got the nerves going, a little anxiety and you can go out and put your best foot forward,” said Beasley.

Something the Bills are just as excited to see as he is.