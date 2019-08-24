Bills remain undefeated with preseason win over Detroit

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 23: Jaquan Johnson #46 of the Buffalo Bills recovers a fumble late in the fourth quarter by Travis Fulgham #84 of the Detroit Lions during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Buffalo defeated Detroit 24-20. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 24-20 to maintain a perfect preseason record at Ford Field on Friday night.

It was another rocky night for Josh Allen. He played the entire first half and ended 3 for 6 for 49 yards.

“He needs to be smarter with the football,” said head coach Sean McDermott.

Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy both played for the first time all preseason. McCoy’s 21 yard gain at the very end of the first half set up Devin Singletary’s first career touchdown in the team’s first live two minute drill.

“It was a great drive to be a part of operation wise,” said Allen. “Having a live two minute situation I haven’t had yet, those are the ones we need to have and we got that tonight.”

Even though the Bills came out victorious, it was not clean. The Bills were called for 12 penalties over 106 yards, something that needs to be fixed before the season begins.

Two players left the games with injuries and did not return, CB Tre’Davious White with a quad contusion and LG Quinton Spain with an ankle injury.

The Bills return home for their final preseason game on Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings.