Bills preparing to welcome Ryan Fitzpatrick back to New Era Field

The Dolphins are hoping for a little ‘Fitzmagic’ as they travel to Buffalo this weekend, as Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting against his former team.

Fitzpatrick played four seasons for the Bills from 2009-2012. Fitzpatrick was released on March 12, 2013.

Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Jordan Phillips all agree he elevates one of the worst offenses in the league, calling him a ‘gunslinger’.

“He takes shots,” said Hyde. “He goes out there and he throws the ball. His teammates rally around that.”

Lee Smith played the 2011 and 2012 seasons with Fitzpatrick, and looks forward to seeing what he can do in Orchard Park.

“He’s brilliant, he’s a great person, a competitor,” said Smith.

Having played with both Fitzpatrick and Josh Allen, Smith sees plenty of comparisons between the two quarterbacks.

“Both of them are wild, they’re both diving into dudes because they want to get every inch for their team,” said Smith.