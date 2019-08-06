Bills players show off their dance moves at training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the dance seen ’round the world. Members of the Bills defensive line doing the “Electric Slide” before practice.

“Cherish this moment, man. That was awesome. You gotta have fun out here. That’s the best thing to do,” said Defensive End Darryl Johnson.

It’s no surprise that a team full of the best athletes on earth can dance, but seeing people 250lbs. and over get down is definitely special.

“If I’m off the field, trying to dance, I can’t dance for real. When I’m on the field, I got a little jig to myself,” said Defensive End Shaq Lawson.

“Just coming out of my shell a little bit,” said Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips. “Good team bonding.”

Ask any football player, training camp is a grind. Weeks in the summer sun hitting and getting hit by the same guys would wear on anyone. What’s wrong with a little dancing to break up the routine?

“We dance like that a lot, I just think the cameras are never on. Probably in our indoor facility in a couple of days, somebody will be doing something like that again,” said Phillips.

So, it begs the question: who has the best moves?

“I do. I think I have the best dance moves on the team,” said Johnson.

“I’m definitely going with Tre’ White,” said Lawson.

“Shaq has some soul to him,” said White. “He got some rhythm and that’s something you don’t see from a big guy. Once you see it from a big guy it’s more impressive than seeing it from a guy of my stature.”

“It kinda goes with the position I play. Nose guard? I describe my position as the fire hydrant at the dog show… You can fill in the blank from there. Gap integrity, do my job, and the other guys can get the flashy plays,” said Phillips.

Whatever gets you on the good foot.