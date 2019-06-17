Bills fans have the chance to get married on the 50-yard-line of New Era Field

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - What's better than hearing the train horn roaring through New Era Field, wedding bells perhaps?

Any diehard Bills Mafia members out there looking to get married...at New Era Field? Now's the chance.

The Bills are hosting a wedding at halftime, giving fans a chance to exchange their vows on the 50-yard-line.

The lucky couple will join in marriage during the Patriots and Bills game on September 29, 2019.

Couples can sign up by clicking the link below: