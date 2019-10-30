No trades for Bills at deadline after ‘years of irresponsible decision making’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills front office has no regrets following the NFL trade deadline, even without any new additions to the team.

They just want to focus on the now.

“There’s been way too many years of irresponsible decision making,” said Sean McDermott. “At the end of the day, I think you guys know we’re going to do things that are in the best interest of this organization, short and long term, and I think at the end of the day we didn’t find something that we would responsible for us to do.”

Instead, McDermott is focusing his energy on continuing to better his current roster as they continue chasing the playoffs.

“I’m confident, we are confident, in the guys that we have and we expect them to play well,” said McDermott.