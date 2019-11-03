Bills hold on to early lead, defeat Redskins

The Bills used a halftime lead to overcome another quiet third quarter and defeat the Washington Redskins 24-9.

Dwayne Haskins made his first start for Washington in Orchard Park. Cole Beasley started the scoring for the Bills with his third touchdown in three consecutive games. Stephen Hauschka tacked on a 41-yard field goal to end the first quarter up by ten.

Washington opened the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. Their defense was able to stop Frank Gore three straight times, but Allen ran in the ball on fourth down to make it a two score game. Hopkins made a 33-yard field goal with 32 seconds left. The Bills lead 17-6 heading into halftime.

Buffalo has struggled with playing all four quarters. Another scoreless third quarter for the Bills made it a one score game after Hopkins made a third field goal.

Ball security became an issue in the fourth quarter, as Allen fumbled for the ninth time this season in eight games. Quinton Spain was able to recover it, but the Washington defense answered with a stop on fourth down deep in Washington territory.

The Bills defense stepped up on the following drive. Tre’Davious White sacked Haskins on the Washington four yard line, forcing them to punt.

On the ensuing drive, Singletary put the game away with a short touchdown run with 2:21 left to play. The rookie from Florida Atlantic University rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries.

The Bills travel to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns at 1 p.m.