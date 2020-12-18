Bill Belichick Foundation makes big donation to Miracle Field of Rochester

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The organization received a $10,000 grant from the the Patriots head coach's foundation

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For a Western New Yorker, Ron Kampff has always had a surprising opinion of one of the Bills’ arch-nemesises.

“I always liked Bill Belichick because of his dryness,” said Kampff. “I’m sure behind that persona is an image that we probably don’t see a whole lot.”

But now the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester President has even more of a reason to like the Patriots head coach after a surprising donation.

“I kind of went, really, I just don’t see this happening,” said Kampff.

The organization picked up a $10,000 grant from the Bill Belichick Foundation, which has a mission of bringing a love of sports, coaching, and team building to the athletic leaders of tomorrow

“It was just a welcome surprise, I mean, we’re in the heart of Bills country so it’s like wow, okay!” said Kampff. “I haven’t quite converted to a Patriots fan, but when they’re playing somebody else I’m kind of pulling for them.”

The Challenger Miracle Field was one 30 organizations and 28 students across the country to receive $440,000 dollars in grant and scholarship money from the Bill Belichick Foundation.

The Miracle Field provides athletic opportunities to people with disabilities, who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

“They’re frustrated, they’re bored. It’s not much of a stretch to say that they’re probably a little depressed because the social interaction isn’t there,” said Kampff.

The Miracle Field has come up with new ways to provide socially distant fun this year, like the hitting derby they held in September.

“That’s what this is really all about,” said Kampff. “We play sports but it’s a social environment for all these players, and kids, and families.”

So when you see Belichick take on the Bills the Monday night after Christmas, remember how his heart grew three sizes with one donation.