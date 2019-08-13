Beane and McDermott return to Wofford College

The Bills began a week of joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, and it was a familiar trip for former Panthers staffers Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane.

Beane and McDermott worked for the Carolina Panthers together from 2011-2016, McDermott as the defensive coordinator and Beane as the director of football operations and assistant general manager for a season. The Panthers have spent preseasons at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC since 1995.

“This is a campus– much like St. John Fisher at home where they welcome us with open arms,” said McDermott. “It’s again neat to think back to how far the Good Lord has brought me in my career and my family and I’m blessed to not only be in Buffalo but also to be here.”

“It’s fun to come back here and see some of the grounds guys and the facilities people and so it’s fun,” said Beane. “It’s been a whirlwind trying to watch practice and shake hands and do all that. Everybody is so nice here and it’s been a fun day.”

Hundreds of Bills fans got to enjoy the fun, travelling from near and far to see their favorite team practice ahead of Friday’s preseason game.

“We’re worldwide,” said McDermott. “It’s great to see our fans.”