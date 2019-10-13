Battle for the city: East defeats Wilson in dramatic fashion

It was more than just a battle for the city today at Marina Auto Stadium, it was a battle for Class A. East came out on top, defeating Wilson 35-12.

Freddie Brock recorded 189 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown, despite a tough defensive effort by Wilson to hold him back. Anthony Gilbert went 9-for-19, recording 111 yards passing and three passing touchdowns, two of which went to Yasiir Daniel.

Wilson turned the ball over five times, including two muffed punts. A 70-yard touchdown pass by Samuel Jackson could not get the Wildcats back in the game.