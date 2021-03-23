Baseball league for people with disabilities coming to Rochester

The league is looking for more players and volunteers in the area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new baseball league for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities is coming to Rochester.

Alternative Baseball was founded by Taylor Duncan in 2016 and has found a home in over 33 states.

“Those of all different disabilities participate but we’re all similar in a way and in similar shoes that a lot of have gone through social stigma before and have been denied opportunities in the past,” said Duncan. “But this is a time for us to get out there and show everything that we’re made of and to be able to have the encouragement and the support backing us as we continuously improve our skills for life on and off the baseball diamond as well.”

The league is for teens 15 and up as well as adults. The league bills itself as a baseball “experience” with wood bats, professional baseball rules, and as close to a real baseball feel as possible.

“It’s all about getting out there and connecting with others just like yourself out there,” said Duncan. “Alleviating any anxiety that you had before, this is an opportunity to really get out there, meet those people, learn how to work together as a team and learn how to motivate each other when we have good days and bad days on the diamond. When we’re catching pop flies and the next day we’re dropping them even when we caught them.”

The league is similar to Challenger Baseball which already has a presence in the city. Some things that differentiate the two are that Challenger Baseball his primarily for children ages 4 to 18 and in Alternative Baseball there are no “buddies” in the field.

“It’s good to have two different options in the area because it gives each individual family or each individual themselves to choose which one will best fit their needs,” said Duncan.

A coach has stepped up to start the process of bringing the league to Rochester and they are looking for players, volunteers, and umpires. Anyone interested is asked to fill out a form on their website.