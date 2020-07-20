Baseball at Frontier Field this year? Blue Jays’ minor leaguers might call Rochester home

If Buffalo hosts the Blue Jays this year, the team's minor leaguers will train in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the Red Wings’ season being canceled, there still could be baseball at Frontier Field this year.

Sort of.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Toronto Blue Jays would not be playing their games at their typical home ballpark of Rogers Centre. The Canadian Government did not want the constant travel between the US and Canada.

One of the potential homes for the Blue Jays is Buffalo’s Sahlen Field. That’s where the franchise’s Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, play.

If that happens, it was announced Monday that Toronto’s minor league players would call Rochester home this year.

Baseball might be coming to Frontier Field.



This would be the Blue Jays taxi squad of minor league players staying ready if called upon. They'd workout, practice, and play intersquad games in front of no fans. @News_8 https://t.co/6R17gpWfnN — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) July 20, 2020

Each major league team this year has a player pool of up to 60 players. One part of the pool is players on the active roster and training at the major league facility. The other part of the pool will be training at a separate site to stay in shape if they are called up for any reason.

If Buffalo is chosen as the home of the Blue Jays, Rochester would host what would be the Blue Jays’ “minor league” players and prospects for this season. These players would practice, train, and play intrasquad games. No fans would be allowed to attend.

Buffalo is no guarantee to be the host of the Blue Jays this year. In fact, it’s seemingly become more and more unlikely over the last couple days.

The Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says that they have at least five scenarios on the table as to where they’ll play their games this season.

Complaints for the Buffalo idea are primarily facility based. They include the lighting, clubhouse size, and training facilities.

“We are focused on getting into a major league facility,” Atkins said.

However, if the Blue Jays “settle” for Buffalo, that will mean Rochester will once again hear the crack of the bat at Frontier Field.

Even if you can’t show up and watch.