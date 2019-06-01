Barons and Cougars win softball sectional crowns

Class A1 Championship

(1)Brighton 4 (2)Bishop Kearney 3

Bridget Kerwin two run single in the bottom of the third inning broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Barons a lead they never gave up.

Ainsley Evanetski held Bishop Kearney to one hit over the final four innings in a complete game effort for the Barons.

Class A2 Championship

(2)Honeoye Falls-Lima 8 (4)Sutherland 4

Quinn Adock threw a complete game in the circle for the Cougars striking out 11 batters.

A scoreless game into the 5th inning, HF-L erupted for seven runs and never looked back.

Morgan Bellevia and Mari Spitz each had RBI doubles to power the Cougars’ offense.

It’s Honeoye Falls-Lima first softball section title in school history.