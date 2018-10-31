Barons and Cadets claim sectional championship

ROCHESTER - Class A Sectional Final:

(3)Brighton 1 (1)Churchville-Chili 0 (F/2OT)

Caio De Mederios headed home a Rikki Nord cross into the box in the 108th minute to give Brighton a sectional title.

Class AA Sectional Final:

(1)Hilton 2 (6)Rush-Henrietta 1

Noah Malta scored a pair of goals less than ten minutes apart early in the second half to power the Cadets to a sectional championship.