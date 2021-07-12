Backyard Webster wiffle ball league reaching new heights

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It started off as a simple idea five years ago with about 30 kids in one of their backyards.

Today, Webster Major League Wiffleball has over 180 participants and has found a new home.

Due to the large size of the league, it was becoming logistically challenging to continue playing in the backyard of Commissioner Hector Vargas. The league got approval to play their games at Webster Recreation Center where they’ll be for the rest of the summer.

“It’s crazy every time I think about it. I remember sitting in the library, senior year of high school, we threw this idea out there as a joke,” said Vargas. It’s a great way to meet new people and connect with people over the summer.”

“For seven weeks it’s almost everyone’s life— eat, sleep, breathe wiffle ball for seven days a week from June to August,” added Vargas. “It’s pretty cool how serious people take it when I didn’t really intend for it to be like this.”

The league’s social media pages are littered with trash talk, one of the highlights of the league.

“Talking to everybody, getting kids a little angry, chipping them, it’s a fun time,” said Rory McCabe, a member of the Thyme Tunafish. “It’s good all around.”

“A lot of kids now are starting into their 9-to-5 jobs so wiffle ball is what they look forward to on the weekends,” said Vargas.

The league also added a charitable aspect last year, hosting a TEAM JOSH fundraiser in honor of Joshua Honebrink, who passed away last year after being diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumor.

Last year they raised over $12,000 and are on track to cruise past that figure.

“We’ve been talking about how we’re trying to do it bigger and better. We had meetings with some of the guys over the winter, the fall, and the spring,” said Vargas. “I think that’s probably my main focus right now is putting everything we can into that because I know it’s very important to his family and it’ll definitely help a lot of people in need.”

“We were all friends with him and we know he would be playing this game too, so it’s a good time,” said McCabe.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, July 23rd from 5-9:00 p.m. at Webster Recreation Center. For more information or to donate, you can email the league at wmlwiffleball@gmail.com.