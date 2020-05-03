1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Axes & Ales staff participate in Quarantine Axe Throwing League

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As sports leagues around the world shut down, the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) got creative to keep their spring season alive.

Three members of the organization from Ontario, Canada created the Quarantine Axe Throwing League (QATL) as a way for throwers to keep their skills sharp with axe throwing facilities everywhere closed.

What began as twenty people erupted into 320 participants in six different countries – the United States, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Among the participants are Beau Warren, Cam Fye, and Justin Caldarelli; owner, manager, and bouncer at Rochester’s Axes & Ales bar respectively.

Each week Warren, Fye, and Caldarelli throw in four different matches against opponents over a video chat. They throw out of the East and Alexander location, while many of their other opponents are creating boards in their backyards, garages, etc.

“You get to know these people by talking to them in their home setting,” said Fye. “It’s really warm, allows your personality to come out rather than your competition side, so you get to see the development of the community of axe throwing world.”

The three lanes at Axes & Ales are more than the CDC requirement of six feet apart for social distancing, allowing for safe play. The competition is different than the group’s regular spring league, which is against local throwers.

“The only time we’re going to be able to throw against the best players in the world is at these major tournaments and you have to get a bid for them, so to be able to throw with them in a casual league setting only helps develop that family camaraderie,” said Fye.

Even without the normal league, all three of the guys are keeping their game sharp, ready to coach prospective throwers when they can safely open the bar.

“I don’t care who you are, someone needs an outlet, whether it’s mental or physical. I’m blessed to be able to utilize both of those concepts,” said Warren. “What we do here is meeting other people, experiencing a new thing, something you’re not comfortable with, so our enthusiasm with the QATL will reflect from here on out.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss