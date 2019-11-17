Athena, Fairport, Spencerport advance to state soccer championships

Greece Athena and Fairport punched their ticket to the boys soccer state title games, and Spencerport is heading to the girls Class A final.

The Trojans grabbed their win over Jamesville-DeWitt in regulation, with goals by Ryan Fitzgerald and Brian Piendel.

Jude Rouhana scored the game winner in double overtime against Shenendehowa for the Red Raiders.

Spencerport girls went into penalty kicks against Pearl River and were able to grab the win. The Rangers made all four of their goals as their season came down to the line.