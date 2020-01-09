Athena, Eastridge, and Batavia win boys basketball matchups

Athena 72, Olympia 28

Athena dominated the rivalry matchup from start to finish as the Trojans led the Spartans 34-8 at halftime. The second half was no different as Athena got bucket after bucket in transition to secure the win.

10 players got in the scorebook for Athena, led by Tre Jackson who scored 14. Kenny Freeman hit double digits with 10 points, and Zandyr Meakin netted 9. For Olympia, Nate Miller led the Spartans with 8 points.

Athena moves to 5-6 with the win, while Olympia is still searching for their first win of the year as they sit at 0-8. Athena hosts Brighton on Friday while Olympia travels to Batavia.

Eastridge 65, Sutherland 44

Tony Arnold and Percy Robinson scored as many as points as Pittsford Sutherland did all game long as the Lancers picked up the 65-44 win over the Knights, with a 26 and 18 points respectively.

Garrett Glanton led the Knights with 12 points on the day. In the third quarter, Sutherland pulled within three points, but Eastridge was able to run away with the game, winning six of their last seven games.

Batavia 56, Arcadia 41

Batavia led at the half and never let up as they topped Arcadia in a Section V showdown. Arcadia was able to cut the lead to 30-26 as the second half began, however, Batavia went on a 12-4 run to create some separation. Caeden White was on from long-distance for the Blue Devils, and powered his team to a 44-34 lead after three quarters.

Jerell Robinson led Arcadia with 14 points, but it was not enough as Batavia maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth quarter.

Batavia moves to 6-2 with the win while Arcadia remains winless at 0-9. Batavia hosts Olympia on Friday, while Arcadia hosts Sutherland.