Aquinas secures spot in Class AA sectional final

Aquinas did not forget their Week 1 loss to McQuaid.

The fight showed as the Li’l Irish topped the Hilton Cadets 35-19. Tyler Szalkowski showed off his arm, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 16 of 19 throws.

A 35-yard touchdown run by Sean Meyers put Hilton within one. They had the opportunity to tie it up with a two point conversion in the third quarter, but the attempt was no good. Aquinas ran up the score from there.

The Li’l Irish has the opportunity to avenge the McQuaid Knights in a rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final on November 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the College at Brockport.