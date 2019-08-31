Aquinas-McQuaid football rivalry heads to Frontier Field

For 23 years, Frontier Field has hosted baseball, soccer, hockey, lacrosse, concerts, and so much more, but never a football game.

That will all change on Saturday, September 7th when Aquinas and McQuaid renew their storied rivalry at Frontier Field at 1:00.

Admitedly, the planets needed to align for this game to happen at such a unique venue. It required this game being played early in the season. A football game would rip up the well-manicured grass used by the Red Wings. Fortunately, the Wings will be getting new turf for the 2020 season.

“We really think that for the players that get a chance to play here, as well as their families, and the students at both schools, this is going to be something they talk about for a long, long time,” said Red Wings general manager Dan Mason.

The field will feature one endzone near home plate, and the other by the center-field wall. McQuaid will use the Red Wings clubhouse, while Aquinas will be given the visiting locker room.

“Everyone looks at the McQuaid/Aquinas rivalry and think we hate each other,” said McQuaid senior wide receiver and defensive back Casey Howlett. “For both schools to come together to make this game happen is just awesome.”

Tickets are $6 and will be made available at each school and also at redwingsbaseball.com. Aquinas has won the last 12 matchups between the two schools.

“All goosebumps,” said Aquinas senior tight end Steven Mahar. “I’m going to play football at the next level, it’s something I have to get used to so this will be a great experience for me personally and for all my teammates.”