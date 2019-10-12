wxbanner

Aquinas holds on to defeat Hilton in a late game thriller

An interception by Gabe Giannini with about 1:30 left in the game put the nail in the coffin for Hilton, as the Li’l Irish defeated the Cadets 42-33.

Hilton had a chance to come back at the end of the third quarter and put the game within a touchdown, but Ulysees Russell blocked the extra point to keep the game 35-27. Each team traded touchdowns until Tyler Szalkowski took the final knee.

Szalkowski had another strong game, going 14-for-20, recording 242 yards passing, four passing touchdowns, and one interception. Will Benjamin had 11 carries for 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ulysees Russell recorded 3 receiving touchdowns, with eight catches for 174 yards.

Aquinas’ defense combined for 41 tackles between Steve Mahar (16), Joe DeBonis (13), and Pat Fenton (12).

