Aquinas grad makes Steelers initial roster

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers’ Jamir Jones defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jamir Jones overcame the odds and avoided a ticket home on cutdown day in the NFL.

The Aquinas grad and Rochester native was almost inarguably the preseason MVP for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 12 tackles and two sacks in the last two exhibition games alone. Jones also led the team in special teams tackles.

He also becomes one of the rare undrafted free agents to make an NFL roster.

Jones has been around plenty of NFL caliber players. He was a star at Notre Dame and is the younger brother of Jarron Jones, who has banged around NFL practice squads himself the last five seasons.

If there aren’t any other roster moves that force Jones off the team his first NFL game will be close to home. The Steelers open the season in Buffalo on September 12th.