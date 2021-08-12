Aquinas grad Jamir Jones shines in preseason game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers’ Jamir Jones defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WROC) — In just his second-ever preseason game, Aquinas grad Jamir Jones made a big impact for the Steelers as he looks to crack the team’s roster.

Jones finished with four total tackles, one sack, and a QB pressure that led to an interception.

His sack came in the second quarter against Joe Flacco. Jones stopped the Eagles on third down during an extended pursuit of the Eagles’ backup quarterback.

.@AQ_football alum Jamir Jones (@TheJJammer) notches a big third down sack in tonight’s Steelers preseason game. He has two tackles so far tonight. @News_8



pic.twitter.com/nDb2SKkg5X — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) August 13, 2021

In the third quarter, Jones came untouched off the edge and forced an early and rushed throw from Nick Mullens. His pass was intercepted by Justin Layne and the Steelers converted the drive into the eventual game-winning touchdown. The Steelers beat the Eagles 24-16.

Another big play for Jamir Jones. Forces pressure which leads to an interception. Making an impact on his second career preseason game. @AQ_football @DerekAnnechino @TheJJammer @News_8



pic.twitter.com/wopaN2LI3X — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) August 13, 2021

In his first preseason game last week in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, Jones recorded a tackle for a loss and three QB hits.

After graduating from the Aquinas Institute, Jones played for Notre Dame where he recorded 50 tackles in 55 games. He was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, but was released in training camp.

Jones signed with the Steelers this offseason as he looks to crack the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad. At the very least, he’s making a strong case this preseason to other teams that he belongs in the league.