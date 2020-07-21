Aquinas grad Edwards just trying to ‘Be Earnest’ at Rams training camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Aquinas grad Earnest Edwards heads to Rams training camp on Thursday, he’ll be bringing his playbook, his 4.41 speed, and a whole lot of confidence.

“I’m going to make that 53-man roster,” says Edwards. “That’s why I’m going down there. I keep telling myself in the back of my head I’m going to make it.

That’s the attitude you need to crack the roster as an undrafted free agent from an FCS school like Maine. Especially, when the only chance you’ve had to impress your coaches so far is in virtual meetings.

“I try and stay on point with everything,” says the former Aquinas standout. “Whenever my coaches ask me a question about an assignment, I try to answer as fast as I can, but make sure it’s correct. The mental side of things, that what they’re trying to see. If you can take in all this information and soak it in.”

Edwards hasn’t met any of his teammates in person and has yet to have a one-on-one conversation with his head coach Sean McVay. So far, the advice from his peers has been simple— just be yourself.

“Go out there, do what I do best,” says Edwards. “Because that’s what’s gotten me here. So why change? So that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to go down there, be myself. Be Earnest.”

Edwards will do whatever they ask him to do; play wide receiver, return kicks, or focus on special teams. He’s just excited to get a chance to live out his dream.

“It’s something I’ve always wished for as a little kid, so for it to finally be here, whatever the opportunity I get, I’m going to try and exceed at it,” says Edwards.

Edwards is one of two Rochester rookies looking to make an NFL roster this year, along with Jamir Jones, who was signed by the Texans.