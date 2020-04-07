Aquinas grad Earnest Edwards racing onto NFL draft boards

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Aquinas alum Earnest Edwards was already getting some calls from NFL scouts, but his voicemail could be filling up after running a 4.41 at the Rochester Pro Day. That time would have been the 7th-fastest among the 46 wide receivers at the NFL combine.

“I just make people miss, honestly,” says Edwards, who just finished his senior season at the University of Maine. “I do all the little things, even blocking. I take pride in blocking and special teams. NFL teams, they want to see what you can do, not just on the offensive side of the ball, on special teams [too]. They want a versatile player.”

Versatile might be an understatement. In addition to his work as a wide receiver and returner, he also threw for four touchdowns his senior season. Edwards began his Maine career as a return man only. Becoming a contributor on offense took quite some effort.

“My last two years they finally gave me a chance,” says Edwards. “I became the starter my junior year and I just took off from there, honestly. Over the summer, it was a lot of hard work and sweat, blood, and tears that nobody else has seen. I think the older class I had at Maine, I thank them a lot because they helped me to be the man I am today.”

Edwards knows there’s still a long road ahead of him to make the NFL, and if a team ends up giving him a shot, he doesn’t plan on wasting it.

“I’m very confident in myself, honestly,” says Edwards. “I don’t care if I don’t get drafted. I’m not trying to get my hopes up…all I want is the opportunity to play football. Once I get the opportunity at minicamp, I’m going to show out.”

Edwards will be waiting for the call of a lifetime when the 3-day NFL draft wraps up in just under 3 weeks.