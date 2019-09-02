Aquinas football ready for new Section V schedule

Live Now
Aquinas is known for its winning culture. The reigning Class AA state champions have a lot to look forward to this season, namely a new schedule.

Instead of playing mostly other private schools, Aquinas will be playing only Section V opponents. Not only does it provide a chance to play the teams they would see in Sectionals earlier, the team sees it as a new chance to engage their fanbase.

“We’re playing the local schools so we’ll have people come to more of our games,” said junior quarterback Tyler Szalkowski. “The season is going to be competitive, teams want to beat us, it’s going to be fun for sure.”

Aquinas opens its season against rival McQuaid at Frontier Field on September 7 at 1 p.m.

