Aquinas, Batavia earn team titles at indoor track and field sectionals

Pittsford Mendon, LeRoy take second place

Batavia swept the Class B team championships while Aquinas took both class C titles at the Section V indoor track and field championships.

The Vikings long-distance crew powered the Vikings to a second-place finish for both the boys and the girls, including James Smith who won the 3200 followed by three of his teammates.

In the Class C weight throw, Nathan Chambers of East Rochester blew away the competition with a throw of 58’2.75”, more than 13 feet farther than second place.

Sprint winners in the Class B 55 were Jahkier Moore of Wilson for the boys at 6.46 seconds and T’Aliyah Perkins of Greece Arcadia with 7.31.

Qualifiers will compete next weekend for state berths.

