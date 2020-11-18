Anthony Lamb ready for NBA after league’s virtual evaluation

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Lamb’s senior season at Vermont did not go according to plan.

The Catamounts season was canceled right before they were scheduled to compete in the America East championship game due to COVID-19.

“We won by default but it was such a terrible way to win,” said Lamb. “It was sort of figuring out how to continue to get work in and continue to get better through that time.”

The Greece Athena graduate quarantined in Vermont for a few weeks before returning to Rochester to see his family before driving to Atlanta. There, he trained at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the East Coast’s flagship Peak Performance Project facility.

“They test a lot of NBA players, test their numbers with mine and they can develop me to get to where they are,” said Lamb. “I did the most high tech lifting I ever had and worked on skills.”

He trained for months before receiving an invitation to the NBA’s virtual pro day. Draft hopefuls who would have normally been invited to the G League Elite Camp got the instructions to do eight shooting drills and an open workout. Their videos were uploaded to a league-wide database for evaluation by teams.

As a 6-foot-6 forward, Lamb’s ability to rebound and block was evident throughout his college career. In his solo workout, he chose to showcase things a team might not be sure about with him as a player.

“I showed my ability to handle the ball, my ability to knock down shots,” said Lamb. “I did well on the shooting workouts so I think that will benefit me.”

To his recollection, Lamb shot 16-20 in the three point star drill, 38-50 in a spot shooting for three, and knocked down 55 shots in the final endurance shooting drill.

A four year starter at Vermont, Lamb sees his age as a benefit, correlating with maturity and a higher basketball IQ.

“Being the old guy, I know the game really well. I’ve been through a lot. I can dribble, pass, and shoot and I know that’s the way the NBA is going. Even though I’m undersized, I know I can match up with fours and fives so I know that’s an advantage for me.”