Anthony Lamb is ready for his second NBA season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Lamb’s NBA career has been anything but linear.

The Greece Athena graduate went undrafted in 2020, but spent training camp with the Detroit Pistons. He was waived before the season began, but it was there were he had his first welcome to the NBA moment with one of his idols, Blake Griffin.

“He was right next to me and he told me a joke,” said Lamb. “I laughed and was like, ‘oh that’s kind of cool’. I’ve been watching his highlights my whole life.”

After he was waived, Lamb was drafted sixth overall in the G-League Draft by the Canton Charge and was traded to the Vipers during the bubble season. There, he shined, and earned a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.

“Honestly, it’s been a once in a lifetime opportunity, that I’ve been able to find my spot at the right time,” said Lamb. “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is how to stick with it.”

The 23-year-old forward averaged 5.5 points and 3 rebounds in 24 games last year. This offseason, Lamb is focusing on perfecting his defense and gearing up for his first NBA Summer League in August.

“Taking that to the next level and they’ve expressed that to me on the team,” said Lamb. “Going into this next year, I’ve learned a lot. I just want to do everything I can to make Rochester proud.”