Amerks regular season tickets now on sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans announced Wednesday that individual game tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2019-2020 regular season.

Individual game tickets for the Amerks’ 64th season in the AHL start as low as just $16 per game. Season ticket per-game prices start as low as $14 per game.

In addition to full season, half season, and a variety of flex membership and single game packages, the Amerks are also offering military and student discounts ranging from $12 to $20 per game.

As was the case last year, the Amerks will face the Syracuse Crunch more than any other team this year (12 times total with six games each home and away), including the season opener on Friday, October 4 at the Blue Cross Arena.

Individual tickets for home games can be purchased at the Blue Cross Arena box office, by phone at 1-855-GO-AMERKS, or online.