The Rochester Americans (33-25-5-3) erased a two-goal deficit in the second period to eventually force overtime before the Syracuse Crunch (34-24-5-4) took a 3-2 win Wednesday night at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the overtime defeat, the Amerks have earned 16 out of a possible 22 points over their last 11 games and have points in each of their last seven home games, going 4-0-2-1 over that span dating back to March 15.

By recording one point tonight in the first game of the home-and-home series against Crunch, Rochester moves into third place in the AHL’s North Division standings with five games remaining in the regular season. The third place team will get a bye past the North Division first round playoff series that matches the fourth and fifth place teams.

Forwards Linus Weissbach and Brandon Biro, who missed the previous eight games with an injury, both scored in the first and second periods, respectively. Sean Malone, Lukas Rousek and Jiri Kulich all added an assist while all but three Amerks skaters registered at least one shot on goal.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban (18-13-5) made 27 saves in his 36th appearance of the season. His 36 games are career-high and are tied for 15th in the AHL. Over his last eight appearances, the Toronto, Ontario, native shows a 4-0-4 record along with one shutout.

Jack Finley and Ilya Usua both scored in the first period for Syracuse before Philippe Myers sealed the win in overtime with his eighth of the season. Goaltender Max Lagace (16-12-6) stopped 18 shots he faced and earned his second straight win.

Facing a 2-0 goal deficit less than five minutes into the game, the Amerks cut the margin in half as Weissbach finished off a feed from Malone for his 19th of the season.

Following a face-off win in the left circle of the Crunch zone, Weissbach, who initially missed the net off Malone’s successful draw, skated towards Lagace. As Malone gained possession behind the cage, he centered for Weissbach to fire over the right hand of the Crunch netminder.

While Rochester trailed 2-1 after the first intermission, the club drew a cross-checking infraction in the first five minutes of the second period.

On the ensuing power-play, Kulich picked up the puck to the left of Subban. The rookie followed his pass to Rousek up the ice before he dumped it down below the extended goal line for his fellow countryman. Rousek spotted Biro in the near circle and the Penn State product quickly wired a shot in the top-left corner of the net to even the score at two.

Biro’s power-play marker gives Rochester a goal on the man-advantage in three straight games against the Crunch and five in the last six dating back Jan. 7.

During the final 20 minutes of regulation, Syracuse outshot Rochester 11-3, but thanks to timely saves by Subban, an overtime period was required to determine a winner.

In the first minute of the extra frame, Myers had the puck to the left of Lagace inside the Crunch zone before he sped up the ice. Once inside the Amerks blueline, Meyers crisscrossed with Alex Barre-Boulet, the AHL’s reigning Player of the Week, and continued towards the backdoor. Barre-Boulet carried the puck below the circle before sending a cross-crease feed back to Myers for the game-clinching goal.

Early in the first period, Syracuse opened the scoring with a pair of goals 3:31 apart on Finley and Usau’s markers.

With the puck entering Rochester’s zone, Finley was forced to the right of Subban and he tucked a between-the-legs pass for Gabriel Fortier in the center of the face-off dots. Fortier returned the puck back to Finley to flip overtop the leg of the netminder just 1:07 into the game.

After successfully clearing a penalty, Syracuse doubled its lead when Usua netted his third of the season after banging in a cross-crease feed from Lucas Edmonds and Felix Robert at the 4:38 mark.

As they trailed by a pair of goals, Rochester scored midway through first period then tied the game at two 6:23 in the middle to eventually force the game beyond regulation.

The Amerks and Crunch close out their season series on Friday, April 7 as the home-and-home series shifts to Syracuse for one final get-together at Upstate Medical University Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.