Amerks coaches fired in wake of Sabres GM shakeup

The Sabres let go of general manager Jason Botterill Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, the Amerks coaches followed him out the door.

The Sabres announced that Rochester head coach Chris Taylor was relieved of his duties, along with assistants Gord Dineen and Toby Petersen.

Amerks GM Randy Sexton has also been let go.

“We wish Randy, Chris, Gord and Toby well and thank them for their contributions in overseeing the development of the organization’s top prospects in Rochester over the last three years,” said Amerks owners Terry and Kim Pegula via statement.

The Amerks were 33-20-9 and sitting in second place in the North Division when the AHL season was stopped this year due to Covid-19 concerns. Rochester was in good shape to make the playoffs for a third straight season.

In his three seasons as the head coach in Rochester, Taylor won 116 games, lost 65 plus another 33 defeats in overtime or a shootout. He made the playoffs in both of his completed seasons, but Taylor’s Amerks were swept out of the first round both times.

Taylor spoke via text with News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown after the news broke.

“Loved every minute coaching the Rochester Americans,” Taylor said. “Love the community and appreciate everybody that supported my family and team.”

The playoff appearance in 2018 broke a four year Amerks drought missing the postseason.

There was no immediate indication of when a search for a new coach would commence or who any candidates might be. It’s possible Sexton’s GM might not be replaced. That position was created when Botterill came on board in 2017.

Taylor was a star as a player in Rochester during parts of nine seasons and he was an assistant coach for three-plus seasons from 2013 to 2016.