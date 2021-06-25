Alumni enter the ring for Aquinas Mission Bouts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The bell continued to ring at the Aquinas Mission Bouts as the event continued for the 89th year on Friday, but this time with a twist.

Due to COVID forcing the Li’l Irish to not have a student team this year, alumni boxers stepped up for the annual event.

15 fights were held outside under the lights at the Li’l Irish football stadium on a hot and muggy night.

While it wasn’t quite the same without students in the ring, the event turned into a bit of a reunion which boxing head coach Dom Arioli loved to see.

“It’s just great to see them,” said Arioli. “People ask me, will I have a successful season when we’re in that year and I say I won’t know until 10 or 15 years later to see what these guys have made of themselves as far as what they did in society. Now I know. In the 90’s we had some very successful years, in the 80’s we had some great seasons. They all grew up to be really great guys and girls.”

News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown got in the ring for the event, but much to the chagrin of the author of this article did not strap up the gloves and fight as he was the emcee.